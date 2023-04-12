Close
Risks Of Debt Crisis In Advanced Economies Low, But Exist - IMF

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Risks of Debt Crisis in Advanced Economies Low, But Exist - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Risks of sovereign debt crises in advanced economies are low, but still exist, the director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

"Clearly, these risks exist, and those risks are among the public finance," Vitor Gaspar told reporters.

Such risks have to be managed, and action should be taken to avoid them, he added.

"Still, we do know that sovereign debt crisis in advanced economies can happen," Gaspar noted.

However, the probability of such crisis is very low, he noted, adding that the IMF estimates the chance at 15%.

