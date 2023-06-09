Risks of Further Increasing of Sanctions Regime Against Russia Growing - Central Bank Head

There are growing risks of further tightening of the sanctions regime against Russia, especially secondary sanctions, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) There are growing risks of further tightening of the sanctions regime against Russia, especially secondary sanctions, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"There are growing risks of further tightening of the sanctions regime, especially in terms of secondary sanctions. Risks of global economic slowdown remain," Nabiullina told reporters.