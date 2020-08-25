UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Risks On Loan To China's Small Firms Under Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Risks on loan to China's small firms under control

The risks on loans to China's small and micro enterprises are generally controllable despite potential rise in bad loans involving them next year, China's banking regulator said Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The risks on loans to China's small and micro enterprises are generally controllable despite potential rise in bad loans involving them next year, China's banking regulator said Tuesday.

Current outstanding bad loans involving the country's small and micro firms increased 9.25 percent year on year compared with the beginning of the year, Li Junfeng, an official with the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a press conference.

The ratio of non-performing loans at small and micro firms stood at 2.

99 percent, 0.88 percentage points higher than the overall bad loan ratio, Li said, adding that the rate is within tolerable levels.

China has been stepping up efforts to channel funds into small businesses, offering them credit support and extending the period of some of their loans to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

While outstanding bad loans involving small businesses may rise next year, the country has ample capacity and tools to cope with the pressure, Li said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan China May

Recent Stories

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

10 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

10 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

24 minutes ago

Zayed University switches to hybrid model of teach ..

40 minutes ago

Cook hands over cash-filled wallet to owner

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's Tymoshenko Receives Intensive Treatment ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.