Risks to Banks, Financial Sector May Intensify Amid Global Monetary Tightening - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned about potential intensified risks to banks and the financial sector in the coming months amid continued tightening of monetary policy globally.

"Recent strains at some banks in the United States and Europe are a powerful reminder of pockets of elevated financial vulnerabilities built over the years of low rates, compressed volatility and ample liquidity.

Such risks could intensify in coming months amid the continued tightening of monetary policy globally, making it especially important to understand and safeguard this broad swath of the financial sector that comprises an array of institutions beyond banks," the IMF said in a blog regarding its latest Global Financial Stability Report.