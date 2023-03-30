Risks to US Economy From Banking Crisis is Low - Moodys

The risk to the US economy from this month's banking crisis is low thus far and unless strains from it worsen, the recession expected for this year will be mild in impact despite credit remaining tight, ratings agency Moody's said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The risk to the US economy from this month's banking crisis is low thus far and unless strains from it worsen, the recession expected for this year will be mild in impact despite credit remaining tight, ratings agency Moody's said Wednesday.

"We don't anticipate the events of the last two weeks in (the) banking sector to have a direct fiscal price to the US government," Moody's said in a review of the crisis. "Unless strains worsen, sovereign credit risks from banking sector stress are low."

While indirect fiscal costs to the economy were expected to a degree from the crisis, resulting in somewhat weaker growth, any impact would be moderate, it said.

Correspondingly, the economic slowdown forecast for this year versus 2022 will be muted, Moody's said.

"Our baseline expectation remains that the 2023 recession will be mild. Bank credit remains tight and will tighten further, causing economic growth to slow," it added.

The Federal Reserve has projected US real Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, growth to be at 0.4% this year and 1.2% in 2024, versus 2.1% in 2022.

The US banking crisis erupted after inadequacy in risk mismanagement and other "safe" practices at California-based Silicon Valley Bank led to billions of dollars in customer deposit withdrawals. Almost simultaneously, two other banks � Signature and First Republic � faced similar deposit runs, suggesting a contagion.

The spotlight fell even harsher on US banks as European banking troubles blew up at around the same time, resulting in the collapse of famed Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse, which had to be bought over by compatriot UBS. German banking giant Deutsche Bank got into trouble too as balance sheet worries led to a spike in insuring it against default, triggering a tumble in its shares.