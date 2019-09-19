Riyadh Asks Iraq for 20Mln Barrels of Crude After Attack on Saudi Aramco Facilities - WSJ

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh asked Iraq's national oil marketing company for 20 million barrels of crude to supply the country's stocks after an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday citing two sources familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Riyadh asked Iraq's national oil marketing company for 20 million barrels of crude to supply the country's stocks after an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Saturday's drone attack on the Saudi facilities wiped out more than half of the country's daily oil output.

According to the newspaper, Saudi Aramco declined to comment, while Ali Nazar Shatar, the deputy head of crude sales at the Iraqi State Organization for Marketing of Oil, said there was no contract between the organization and the Saudi company.