Riyadh Invites OPEC+ To Consider Increasing Oil Output In Early 2021 - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Saudi Arabia has invited the other members of oil output freeze agreement to consider increasing production in early 2021, but there is no consensus among OPEC+ because of uncertainty over the demand, a source in one of the OPEC+ delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Saudi Arabia has invited the other members of oil output freeze agreement to consider increasing production in early 2021, but there is no consensus among OPEC+ because of uncertainty over the demand, a source in one of the OPEC+ delegations told Sputnik.

According to the source, some of the countries asked the OPEC+ monitoring committee to take into account risks that are posed by the coronavirus pandemic when discussing quotas.

The committee will convene later on Monday.

