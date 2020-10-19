Riyadh Invites OPEC+ to Consider Increasing Oil Output in Early 2021 - Source

Saudi Arabia has invited the other members of oil output freeze agreement to consider increasing production in early 2021, but there is no consensus among OPEC+ because of uncertainty over the demand, a source in one of the OPEC+ delegations told Sputnik

According to the source, some of the countries asked the OPEC+ monitoring committee to take into account risks that are posed by the coronavirus pandemic when discussing quotas.

The committee will convene later on Monday.