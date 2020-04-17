Riyadh Pledges $500Mln to Support Global Efforts to Fight COVID-19 - G20 Press Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia, which is currently holding the G20 presidency, has allocated $500 million to relevant international organizations in a bid to assist the international community in combating the coronavirus pandemic, G20 said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the holder of the G20 Presidency, has pledged US$500 million to relevant international organizations to support global efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. This pledge will support emergency and preparedness response, developing and deploying new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, fulfilling unmet needs for international surveillance and coordination, and ensuring sufficient supplies of protective equipment for health workers," the press release said.

The contribution was made in the wake of the decision by the recent extraordinary virtual meeting of G20 member states to mobilize the needed funds for international organizations response programs.

In particular, Riyadh will donate $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, $150 million to The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, and $200 million to other international and regional health organizations and programs.

"Recognizing the importance of global solidarity and cooperation in combatting this pandemic, the Kingdom has called on all countries, non-governmental organizations, philanthropies, and the private sector to take part in the global efforts to close the required financing gap in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which is estimated to be over $8 billion according to the Global Preparedness Monitoring board (GPMB)," the press release read.

So far, on a global scale, the virus has infected more than two million people, and over 138,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 522,000, according to John Hopkins University.