UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh Pledges $500Mln To Support Global Efforts To Fight COVID-19 - G20 Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Riyadh Pledges $500Mln to Support Global Efforts to Fight COVID-19 - G20 Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia, which is currently holding the G20 presidency, has allocated $500 million to relevant international organizations in a bid to assist the international community in combating the coronavirus pandemic, G20 said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the holder of the G20 Presidency, has pledged US$500 million to relevant international organizations to support global efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. This pledge will support emergency and preparedness response, developing and deploying new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, fulfilling unmet needs for international surveillance and coordination, and ensuring sufficient supplies of protective equipment for health workers," the press release said.

The contribution was made in the wake of the decision by the recent extraordinary virtual meeting of G20 member states to mobilize the needed funds for international organizations response programs.

In particular, Riyadh will donate $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, $150 million to The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, and $200 million to other international and regional health organizations and programs.

"Recognizing the importance of global solidarity and cooperation in combatting this pandemic, the Kingdom has called on all countries, non-governmental organizations, philanthropies, and the private sector to take part in the global efforts to close the required financing gap in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which is estimated to be over $8 billion according to the Global Preparedness Monitoring board (GPMB)," the press release read.

So far, on a global scale, the virus has infected more than two million people, and over 138,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 522,000, according to John Hopkins University.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Riyadh Died Alliance Saudi Arabia All Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G20 ministers say overcoming COVID-19 &#039;urgent ..

58 seconds ago

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

1 hour ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

2 hours ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.