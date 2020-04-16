UrduPoint.com
Riyadh S.A.A Edrees Appointed As New Chairperson Of K-Electric

Thu 16th April 2020

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson of K-Electric

Edrees having 25 years long experience in different sectors says that it is an honor for him to lead the company further ahead.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) Karachi Electric—the sole power supplier to the metropolitan city, appointed Riyadh S.A.A. Edrees as the chairperson of its board of directors, the officials said here on Thursday.

Riyadh S.A.A. Edrees having 25 years long experience in construction, finance, oil and gas, academics and telecommunication already served Karachi Electric in 2005 as board member of the company.

He holds a Bachelors of Science (BSc) degree in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle and a Masters of Science (MSc) degree in Chemical Engineering from Kuwait University. Currently, he is also working as chairman of Meezan Bank Limited—Pakistan and is the manager director and chair at Ikarus Petroleum Industries Company. He also holds members of several other companies’ board of directors besides serving as the deputy chief executive officer of Kuwait’s National Industries Group Holding (NIG).

According to a statement issued by KE, Edrees remained part of KE's board from November 2005 to May 2009 before rejoining it in July 2019. Now, he was promoted to post of Chairman.

“I’m honored to lead the power supplying company,” said Edrees while confirming his appointment as Chairman of K-Electric. He said that KE was one of the most successful cases of privatization in the country and that he was looking forward to work with all stakeholders to take the country further ahead.

The board members also expressed confidence in Riyadh S.A.A Edrees’ abilities and leadership qualities as the company was on its way to growth and expansion which definitely would flourish under his leadership, it added.

