Riyadh to Reveal Circular Carbon Economy Program in Next 2 Months - Saudi Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Thursday that Riyadh would present within the next two months a circular carbon economy program to achieve the country's sustainability goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Thursday that Riyadh would present within the next two months a circular carbon economy program to achieve the country's sustainability goals.

"[Riyadh] will demonstrate within the next two months that we have a national program which has to do with circular carbon economy," the energy minister said at the World Energy Forum in Davos.

Saudi Arabia plans to develop a circular carbon economy, based on a carbon trading mechanism, to reuse and recycle carbon materials. In late October, the energy minister said that as a pivotal global energy producer, Riyadh saw it as its responsibility to create a sustainable framework for growth, for which, he added, the new mechanism was a step in that direction.