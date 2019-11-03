DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The Saudi Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has agreed to approve a request from the state-owned Saudi Aramco oil company to partially place its shares on the market, the CMA management said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Capital Market Authority ("CMA") board has issued its resolution approving the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) ("the Company") application for the registration and offering of part of its shares. The Company's prospectus will be published prior to the start of the subscription period. The prospectus includes all relevant information that the investor needs to know before making an investment decision, including the Company's financial statements, activities and management," the statement read.

Plans for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) were first announced in 2016 as part of the kingdom's Vision 2030 economic overhaul program but have been delayed a number of times. According to media reports, Riyadh expects the IPO to value the oil giant at some $2 trillion, which would allow the company to raise as much as $100 billion of a listing of just a 5 percent stake.