Rizwan Urges Govt To Provide Relief To Businessmen In Budget

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:45 PM

The President, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Malik Rizwan on Friday urged the provincial government to materialize its commitments about relief to the coronavirus and lockdown-hit business community

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The President, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Malik Rizwan on Friday urged the provincial government to materialize its commitments about relief to the coronavirus and lockdown-hit business community.

During a meeting with Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar ,he discussed the issues pertaining to industrial estates. The SCCI delegation gave a number of recommendations to the provincial government for their amicable resolution.

