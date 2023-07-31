Open Menu

RMB To Become Parallel Int'l Currency Soon, Says Dar, Welcomes BOC's Another Branch

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 09:06 PM

RMB to become parallel int'l currency soon, says Dar, welcomes BOC's another branch

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishar Dar on Monday while welcoming the opening of Bank of China's second branch here said Renminbi (RMB) would soon become an internationally adopted parallel currency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishar Dar on Monday while welcoming the opening of Bank of China's second branch here said Renminbi (RMB) would soon become an internationally adopted parallel currency.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Bank of China, Ishaq Dar said that it was a historic movement as six years ago he had handed over the license for opening of the bank's first branch to its President in Belgium.

Now, it's a big coincidence that BOC was opening its second branch, which he said was a great privilege for him to witness.

The minister congratulated BOC President and his team for extensive efforts in opening the branch and also appreciated cooperation by Pakistan authorities and finance ministry in this regard. The minister also congratulated Deputy Governor Peoples Bank of China, his team and officials of China embassy.

Ishaq Dar said that BOC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Development Bank and Peoples Bank of China were all great financial partners of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had been passing through a turbulence phase during the last one year and extended heartfelt appreciations to Chinese Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peoples Bank of China and Chinese Commercial Banks for supporting Pakistan to overcome difficulties.

He said Pakistan was out of the turbulence phase as recently one of the rating agencies had upgraded ratings for the country, which he said was now moving from stability to growth again.

He expressed the hope that Renminbi (RMB) was going to be internationalized soon adding five countries have already formalized the currency and more countries were planning to do so. He said it would become a parallel international acceptable currency and congratulated Deputy Governor BOC in advance.

He said that BOC Deputy Governor shared that Pakistan was already benefiting from RMB adding that during his (Dar's) last visit to China under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he had proposed enhancement of facility upto RMB 40 billion.

He expressed the hope that cooperation between the two countries in terms of economic and diplomatic ties would reach to new heights.

He said both the countries were helping each other on all international and domestic issues in the world forum like United Nations Security Council, UN General Assembly and all other forums.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Governor United Nations China Ishaq Dar Visit Bank Belgium Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China All From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises train ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises training programme on &#039;Green G ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Man ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman of Board of Dir ..

1 hour ago
 Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertain ..

Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertaining to military courts

42 seconds ago
 Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akra ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visits PIC, reviews medical ..

44 seconds ago
 BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms thro ..

BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms through Principle Based Regulatory ..

45 seconds ago
Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Re ..

Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Republican Presidential Race - P ..

47 seconds ago
 Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor i ..

Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor in Georgia Election Inquiry - O ..

49 seconds ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort N ..

Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul After Discovery o ..

2 hours ago
 Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

2 hours ago
 5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business