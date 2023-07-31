Open Menu

Road, Energy Sectors Development Scheme Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Road, energy sectors development scheme approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved three development schemes of roads and energy sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 16,828.367 million.

These schemes were approved at the seventh PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24, presided over by P&D Chairman board Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved development schemes included: Rehabilitation/Improvement of Ferozepur Road from Gajjumata to Kasur, Length 33-km, Kasur-Lahore (revised) at the cost of Rs 8,225.

598 million.

Rehabilitation of a road from Tandlianwala at Jallah Chowk to Kamalia via Zaffar Chowk, Mamukanjan, Length 59-km, District Faisalabad (revised) at the cost of Rs 1680.759 million.

Design and Construction of Net Zero Energy Building (ACEIP, DLI-8) Revised at the cost of Rs 6922.010 million.

Chief Economist, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

