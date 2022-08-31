MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the costs of pothole repair in the United Kingdom have gone up by 22%, as bitumen imports from Russia dropped, the Local Government Association (LGA), which represent over 350 councils in England and Wales, said.

"The cost of road maintenance has also increased, with a number of councils seeing a 22 per cent increase in the cost of repairing a pothole, relaying a road surface and other maintenance costs," the LGA said.

Before the military operation in Ukraine around 60% of bitumen, used to repair potholes across the country, was imported from Russia, the LGA said, adding that local councils now have to ration bitumen supplies and buy it in other markets, pushing up costs and leading to a substantial road repair backlog.

Latest estimates show it will take 10 years and 12 billion Pounds ($14 billion) to bring roads into proper condition, with local budgets already burdened by higher energy prices and inflation.

The LGA is also urging a future British prime minister to help local authorities tackle the problem.