Road sector development schemes worth Rs 2.321b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved two development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs.2,321.51 million (Rs 2.3215 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 58th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Link Road from GT Road to Sialkot, Lahore Motorway (Gujranwala to Eminabad), Length 9.

50 km (Phase-II), Tehsil & District Gujranwala at the cost of Rs. 748.686 million and Dualization of Sialkot Eminabad Road upto Dharam Kot, Length 37.20 Km (Phase-I: Km No. 0.00 to 8.60, Length 8.60 Km), District Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 1,572.824 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.