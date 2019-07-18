UrduPoint.com
Roadshows Being Planned To Award Exploration Blocks

Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Division of Energy Ministry is considering a proposal to hold roadshows in different countries for award of oil and gas exploration blocks in potential areas of the country, a senior official said Thursday.

"We are in the search for suitable destinations. Six to seven events including Abdu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference, Energy moots in Calgary and Moscow are scheduled to be held in coming months and these could be better platforms for the purpose," he told APP while responding to a question about award of new exploration blocks.

He was of the view that such international events could prove fruitful for Pakistan to hold the roadshows as delegations from across the world gathered there and looked into possibilities of future investments. "It will be better instead of visiting country to country." However, he said, prior to arranging the shows there was the need of revising the existing petroleum policy and establishing a 'frontier zone - high risk/high return zone' and reviewing different rules.

The official said a model petroleum concession agreement had been finalized, which needed to be presented effectively before the investors, adding there was around 34-step process to follow in the office of Director General (Petroleum Concession) which would be simplified for a smooth procedure.

Answering a question, he said the government had devised a prudent strategy to accelerate oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas of the country, under which new exploration blocks were being awarded through open bidding process.

He said the Petroleum Division had recently held bidding for 10 exploration blocks, out of which eight had been awarded to qualified bidders. While, bidding for 15 to 20 more blocks had been planned by end of this year with an aim to step up oil and gas exploration activities and achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

Besides, he said, the government was preparing a summary for creating new oil and gas exploration zone in potential areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan.

Accordingly, a summary would be presented before the Council of Common Interests for approval, he added.

Explaining the existing exploration licensing zones, the official said the country had been divided into four zones, consisting of West Balochistan-Pishin-Potowar Basins, Kirthar, East Balochistan-Punjab platform-Suleman Basins, Lower Indus Basins and Indus & Makran Basins.

Currently the country's total sedimentary area is around 827,268 square kilometers, out of which 320,741 km or 39 percent of the area is under exploration.

Replying to another question, the official underlined the need for establishing more Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) terminals as these would help make the North-South gas pipeline feasible and meet the energy needs efficiently.

He said around 1200 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) RLNG was being added in the national distribution system, adding the government was making efforts to bring 200 to 400 MMCFD more RLNG in the system by the end of this year.

More Stories From Business

