Robinhood raises $3.4 bn to meet needs amid GameStop saga

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Online trading platform Robinhood, which has seen demand surge amid a social media campaign targeting GameStop and other companies, said on Monday it had raised $3.4 billion to finance its needs.

"This funding is a strong sign of confidence from investors and will help us build for the future and continue to serve people through the exponential growth we've seen this year," the company said in a blog.