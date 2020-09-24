UrduPoint.com
Robust Progress Made On ICRG Action Plan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:55 PM

Robust progress made on ICRG Action plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Executive Committee( NEC) on Anti- Money Laundering (AML) was briefed on Thursday that Pakistan has demonstrated robust progress towards the completion of its International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG) Action plan irrespective of the challenges of COVID-19.

The 16th meeting of the committee, chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, was given briefing by Director General Financial Management Unit on the progress on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action plan including the update on the face to face meeting with the joint group in the current month.

The FMU DG briefed that Pakistan amended 15 laws for addressing the shortcomings in accordance with FATF and Asia Pacific Group (APG) recommended actions.

In the meeting the guidelines for improving the capacity of the law enforcement agencies in carrying out investigations and prosecution of money laundering cases were also approved.

Approval was also given for rules regarding Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) and Pakistan Post which would be later be approved by the Federal government besides this there was a discussion on the follow up actions based on amendments in the AML Act 2010.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Progress Money Financial Action Task Force Pakistan Post Government Asia

