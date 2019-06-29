UrduPoint.com
Rocket Attack In Iraq's Basrah Unlikely To Scare Away Foreign Companies - Deputy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:45 AM

Iraqi Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and General Works Dara Reshid has expressed confidence in comments to Sputnik that the recent rocket attack on Iraq's oil-rich southeastern province of Basrah will not make the country less attractive for foreign energy companies

Last week, two rockets hit infrastructure belonging to foreign energy giants ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in Basrah. Three people were injured, and ExxonMobil reportedly started evacuating its staff after the incident.

"No, Iraq's permanent policy is to protect companies and people that are visiting us and we are good to trust," Reshid said on the sidelines of the Iraq Petroleum conference in London, when asked whether the recent incident in Basrah would negatively affect the country's attractiveness for foreign businesses.

Iraq is one of the largest oil producers in the world, with crude oil output of over 4.4 million barrels per day as of 2018, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The two-day Iraq Petroleum conference in the UK capital is set to conclude later on Friday.

