Rocket Falls On Territory Of Iraq's Largest Oil Refinery In Country's North - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Rocket Falls on Territory of Iraq's Largest Oil Refinery in Country's North - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) A rocket fell on the territory of Iraq's largest oil refinery in the norther province of Saladin, causing fire, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Sky news Arabia broadcaster, there were no reports of casualties after the rocket fell on the territory of the Baiji oil refinery.

Those who launched the rocket are yet to be established, the broadcaster added.

