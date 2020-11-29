CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) A rocket fell on the territory of Iraq's largest oil refinery in the norther province of Saladin, causing fire, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Sky news Arabia broadcaster, there were no reports of casualties after the rocket fell on the territory of the Baiji oil refinery.

Those who launched the rocket are yet to be established, the broadcaster added.