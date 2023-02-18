Role of academia important to strengthen people-to-people relations: Ethopian Envoy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Ethopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula said on Saturday the role of academia was important to strengthen people-to-people relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar titled "Explore Emerging Giant of Ethiopia/Africa for Trade and Investment Opportunities" held at the University of Sialkot (USKT), the Ambassador urged the academia to play its full role to bring the people of Ethiopia and Pakistan closer to the bilateral relations.

He said that educational institutions had produced many such intelligent people, and created such ideas in them, which had not only contributed to the betterment of society but also kept the world connected.

The Ethopian Ambassador said that people of Pakistan were very hospitable which he had experienced himself. Both countries could move forward together for the welfare of common man, he added.

He said that Ethopia formally known as Abyssinia was remembered as Habsha in Islamic history. The land of Hazrat Bilal Habshi and first homage to migrated Muslims where King Najashi provided Muslims protection and livelihood.

The Ethiopian envoy stressed for promoting educational cooperation between the two countries which was crucial to enhance people-to-people contact between the two countries.

Similarly, he said that it was very important for the business community to connect the two countries, which had vast potential for bilateral trade in various sectors of the economy including manufacturing, agriculture, agro-processing, textiles, cement, chemicals, technology, fertilizers, steel and pharmaceuticals.

The ambassador said another area where both countries could enhance collaboration was climate change which had recently brought a flash flood to the shores of Pakistan and inflicted colossal damage.

He vowed to make all out sincere efforts to boost mutual trade ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan, saying that time had ripen to further strengthen mutual trade ties.

The ambassador assured all possible assistance and facilitation to businessmen.

Jamal Baker said that Pakistan needed to expand its footprint in Africa, especially Ethiopia, which was the gateway to the continent of 1.

4 billion people.

He said the embassy had planned a trade delegation for Pakistan, which would leave for Addis Ababa on March 5, in this regard.

The Ambassador said that facilities of discounted airfare and accommodation, business-to-business and government-to-business meetings as well as a lavish reception by the country's leadership and cultural nights would be given to the trade delegation.

He said: "Prepare yourselves because this is the right time to enter Ethiopia which will connect you to the whole of Africa".

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that there were vast opportunities for trade, business and investment in Africa. He said that Pakistan needed to look at countries like Ethiopia to increase exports.

Malik suggested active engagement of Pakistani businessmen with the businessmen in Africa and exchange of trade delegations with African countries.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Convener Parliamentary Task force on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam thanked the Ambassador for honoring the University of Sialkot with his dignified presence and appreciated his vision and efforts for Ethiopia-Pakistan relations.

She said that Ethiopia was brotherly Islamic country from whose emerging economy our industrialists could take full advantage.

The SAPM said the seminar organized by the University of Sialkot (USKT) was very useful, it was very important to organize such seminars which were not only useful for education but also for the stability of bilateral economic relations.

Chairman board of Governors (BoG) USKT Faisal Manzoor also spoke on the occasion.

The seminar was attended by Executive Director (USKT) Muhammad Rehan Younas, Chairman Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif Butt, Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Jahangir Babar Bajwa, Chairman Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) Ejaz Chaudhry,Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association Khawaja Musharraf Iqbal,Sialkot business community, students and faculty members.