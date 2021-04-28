Role of Army lauded amid unfolding crisis: Mian Zahid Hussain

Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the role of the Army in enforcing SOPs to save precious lives

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th April, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the role of the Army in enforcing SOPs to save precious lives.

The government has taken a right decision to call Army to assist the civil administration which was under increased pressure due to a surge in the pandemic as over 200 deaths in 24 hours have been recorded for the first time.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the seventy thousand people have been infected, ratio of positive cases has reached to 11 percent which is 30 percent higher as compared to the last year.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the government should ensure availability of oxygen, vaccine, and masks, involve the private sector in manufacturing of vaccine and related machinery while trying to waive taxes to bring prices down.

Government can consider reviving oxygen generating facilities closed since long, initiate imports as demand may jump to 200 to 300 percent, and curtail supply to some industries using this gas to tackle scarcity as the country is already consuming ninety percent of the production which is very alarming, he added.



Lauding the role of Army, he said that in many countries around the world, the armed forces are being called upon in increasing numbers to assist in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

This trend is likely to continue as more and more service personnel are mobilized as they represent a significant pool of trained, disciplined, and motivated men with a vast array of skills and able to set up and operate quickly at short notice.

Pakistan Army is not immune to the infection but its personnel are risking their lives to save masses from pandemic which is a highly laudable service, he observed.

He said that many countries were slow to respond, some covered up things but now the time has come to mobilize all the resources.