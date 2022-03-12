UrduPoint.com

Role Of Cottage Industry Important For Economic Stability: LCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Role of cottage industry important for economic stability: LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Saturday honoured Ghulam Sarwar Malik with the title of Baba-e-Cottage Industry over his services for LCCI members belonging to the cottage industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Saturday honoured Ghulam Sarwar Malik with the title of Baba-e-Cottage Industry over his services for LCCI members belonging to the cottage industry.

The decision to honour him was taken by LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir in the wake of his services in the field.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq, former presidents Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Sohail Lashari, former Vice Presidents Mian Abuzar Shad, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Executive Committee Members and Ghulam Sarwar Malik also spoke.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the government should give special incentives to the cottage industry as the cottage industry was the backbone of the manufacturing sector. He cited the example of Bangladesh, China, Korea and the United States where an equal importance is being given to the small businesses.

He said that these countries are treating cottage industry at par with Large Scale Manufacturing sector.

He called for a two-pronged strategy to cope with economic challenges. He suggested to the government to evolve short-term sector-specific policies to break the economic logjam as it has proved that the longer term policies generally fall prey to political uncertainties.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the cottage and small-scale industries were labour intensive and provide employment to more than 80 per cent of the industrial labour force.

Ghulam Sarwar Malik sought the help of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the revival of cottage industry. He said that the Lahore Chamber should play its role to get the issues of cottage industry resolved at the earliest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Bangladesh China United States Chamber Muhammad Ali Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Labour Employment

Recent Stories

DIG takes action over inefficiency during Misri Sh ..

DIG takes action over inefficiency during Misri Shah PS visit

7 minutes ago
 NET Swabi recovers 30Kg hashish

NET Swabi recovers 30Kg hashish

7 minutes ago
 Sargodha Police hockey team wins hockey tournament ..

Sargodha Police hockey team wins hockey tournament

7 minutes ago
 Opposition to fail in no-confidence move, entire n ..

Opposition to fail in no-confidence move, entire nation supports PM Imran Khan: ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI's D-Chowk public meeting to bury opposition's ..

PTI's D-Chowk public meeting to bury opposition's corrupt practices forever: Ham ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's economy on path of sustainable growth: ..

Pakistan's economy on path of sustainable growth: Prime Minister

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>