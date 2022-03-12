Role of cottage industry important for economic stability: LCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Saturday honoured Ghulam Sarwar Malik with the title of Baba-e-Cottage Industry over his services for LCCI members belonging to the cottage industry.

The decision to honour him was taken by LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir in the wake of his services in the field.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq, former presidents Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Sohail Lashari, former Vice Presidents Mian Abuzar Shad, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Executive Committee Members and Ghulam Sarwar Malik also spoke.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the government should give special incentives to the cottage industry as the cottage industry was the backbone of the manufacturing sector. He cited the example of Bangladesh, China, Korea and the United States where an equal importance is being given to the small businesses.

He said that these countries are treating cottage industry at par with Large Scale Manufacturing sector.

He called for a two-pronged strategy to cope with economic challenges. He suggested to the government to evolve short-term sector-specific policies to break the economic logjam as it has proved that the longer term policies generally fall prey to political uncertainties.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the cottage and small-scale industries were labour intensive and provide employment to more than 80 per cent of the industrial labour force.

Ghulam Sarwar Malik sought the help of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the revival of cottage industry. He said that the Lahore Chamber should play its role to get the issues of cottage industry resolved at the earliest.