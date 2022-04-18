UrduPoint.com

Romania Could Opt For Israeli Gas, Energy Minister Says

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 03:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu has discussed the possibility of purchasing Israeli gas during a visit to Israel, The Jerusalem Post reports.

"We want to meet with companies that are willing to invest in Romania. We want to talk about renewables. We want to talk about investment, and we have to buy gas, because the main issue for the next week is reduction of dependence on Russian gas," Popescu said in an interview with the Israeli newspaper, published on Sunday.

Romania is responsible for a gas pipeline to Moldova, so a gas deal with Israel could benefit other countries as well, The Jerusalem Post points out.

During a meeting with Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar last week, Popescu "spoke a lot about Israeli gas, and the possibility of exporting Israeli gas to Romania.

"

According to the Romanian energy minister, one of the problems that could arise is logistics.

"Pipelines cannot be done so easily or quickly, so the solution is via Egypt. There are (gas) terminals there, and there is close cooperation between Israel and Egypt," Popescu told The Jerusalem Post.

In response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, launched at the end of February, the European Union announced its intention to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies in the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that it was meeting supply requests for natural gas from European importers, pumping gas through Ukraine as planned. Despite Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the levels of gas transit were quite steady from February 24 until mid-March.

