Romania-Moldova Gas Pipeline to Be Commissioned on August 27 - Chisinau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said at a government meeting on Wednesday that the construction of a gas pipeline from Romania to Chisinau had been completed, and the official commissioning was scheduled for August 27 to coincide with the country's Independence Day

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said at a government meeting on Wednesday that the construction of a gas pipeline from Romania to Chisinau had been completed, and the official commissioning was scheduled for August 27 to coincide with the country's Independence Day.

"An important energy infrastructure facility has been completed, which will further strengthen our independence - we are talking about the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline. The main goal of this project is to strengthen the country's energy security. On August 27, we celebrate Independence Day, on this day we will commission the gas pipeline, I have sent an invitation to Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to take part in this event," Chicu said.

The Moldovan prime minister noted that this project could become an alternative for gas transit through Ukraine.

In May 2015, Moldova and Romania signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of projects to unite the gas and energy networks of the two countries. In particular, the Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline was set to be extended to Chisinau. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project happened in February of last year.

Moldova is currently buying gas from Gazprom under an agreement signed back in 2008 that ties gas prices to global oil prices.