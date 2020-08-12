UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania-Moldova Gas Pipeline To Be Commissioned On August 27 - Chisinau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:55 PM

Romania-Moldova Gas Pipeline to Be Commissioned on August 27 - Chisinau

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said at a government meeting on Wednesday that the construction of a gas pipeline from Romania to Chisinau had been completed, and the official commissioning was scheduled for August 27 to coincide with the country's Independence Day

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said at a government meeting on Wednesday that the construction of a gas pipeline from Romania to Chisinau had been completed, and the official commissioning was scheduled for August 27 to coincide with the country's Independence Day.

"An important energy infrastructure facility has been completed, which will further strengthen our independence - we are talking about the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline. The main goal of this project is to strengthen the country's energy security. On August 27, we celebrate Independence Day, on this day we will commission the gas pipeline, I have sent an invitation to Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to take part in this event," Chicu said.

The Moldovan prime minister noted that this project could become an alternative for gas transit through Ukraine.

In May 2015, Moldova and Romania signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of projects to unite the gas and energy networks of the two countries. In particular, the Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline was set to be extended to Chisinau. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project happened in February of last year.

Moldova is currently buying gas from Gazprom under an agreement signed back in 2008 that ties gas prices to global oil prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Oil Chisinau Independence Romania Moldova February May August Gas 2015 Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

8 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

23 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

38 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

Ducab Group announces profitable H1 2020 despite C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.