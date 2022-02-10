UrduPoint.com

Romania Offers To Exchange Technical Knowledge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Romania offers to exchange technical knowledge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan Nicolae Goia on Thursday offered to exchange technical knowledge and mechanical expertise with Pakistan in order to promote agriculture sector of the country.

The ambassador called on Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and discussed ways and means to promote bilateral cooperation in different sectors, particularly in agriculture and livestock.

The minister said that Pakistan has immense export potential with respect to citrus fruits, rice, mangoes, onion, potatoes, fisheries and livestock, adding that Pakistan can meet the entire demand rice demand of Romania.

Pakistan has 8 million tonnes of rice, which can be exported, he said adding that about 144,000 tonnes of mangoes exported from the country during last year, hence its export to Romania also has huge potential.

He said that Romania has mechanization expertise which can benefit Pakistan, adding that Netherlands has the biggest floriculture production in the world which should be taken as an example.

Pakistan faces a number of challenges but with the right policy interventions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, agriculture sector has transformed, he said adding billions of rupees have been invested in agricultural research which has led to record production of wheat, maize and rice.

