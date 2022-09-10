UrduPoint.com

Romania Supports Price Cap On Russian Gas - Ministry Of Energy

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Romania supports the proposal to limit the price of gas imported from Russia, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, EU energy ministers held a meeting to discuss the introduction of a price cap on gas but failed to do it. According to Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, the ministers have asked the European Commission to continue searching for ways to combat the ongoing economic crisis.

"Limiting the price of natural gas at the EU level, including gas imported from Russia, is supported by several member states, including Romania, and could significantly help reduce European market volatility," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it is necessary to analyze a possible measure to reduce gas consumption.

Romania supports voluntary measures to reduce consumption in accordance with national capabilities, as well as with the development of the energy market, the statement said.

Official proposals from the European Commission on new energy measures are expected next week amid high gas and electricity prices.

On September 2, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions campaign against the country due to its special operation in Ukraine. The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits.

