Romania, Ukraine Discuss Assistance To Moldova If Russia Halts Gas Supply - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Romania, Ukraine Discuss Assistance to Moldova If Russia Halts Gas Supply - Lawmaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Romania and Ukraine have discussed the possibility of assisting Moldova in case Russia halts gas supplies to the country, Marcel Ciolacu, the president of the lower house of the Romanian parliament, said on Thursday.

"We have a great commitment to Moldova. And there was even a discussion on this issue with Ukrainian President (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) about the way we can jointly provide the necessary gas supply to Moldova," Ciolacu told reporters.

In October 2021, Moldova made a deal with Russia's Gazprom to extend the contract for gas deliveries for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022.

The audit tender failed, including due to the events in Ukraine, as many companies refused to participate, according to Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu. He said that this could lead to a cut in gas supplies starting May 1, but the government has already asked Gazprom for a delay. Chisinau is seeking to buy gas from other countries if Moscow cuts gas supply.

