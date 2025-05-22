Romanian Ambassador Visits SCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan Dan Stoenescu visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Thursday.
Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shehbaz Lodhi warmly welcomed Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan Dan Stoenescu.
The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral economic ties and explore trade and investment opportunities between Romania and the Sialkot business community.
Discussions revolved around promoting collaboration in key export sectors, facilitating B2B linkages, and identifying areas for mutual cooperation in trade, technology, and innovation.
SVP SCCI Waseem Shehbaz Lodhi highlighted Sialkot’s strengths in sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, and textiles, expressing keen interest in fostering a mutually beneficial trade partnership.
The meeting was attended by the Sialkot business community.
