Romanian Cabinet Approves $110Mln Grant To Moldova

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 11:26 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Romania has approved the ratification of an agreement which will provide financial aid of 100 million Euros ($110 million) to Moldova, Romanian cabinet spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Friday.

"A draft ratification agreement was adopted between the governments of Romania and Moldova on the implementation of a program of technical and financial assistance, with a total of 100 million euros provided by Romania to Moldova. The agreement was signed in Chisinau on February 11 at a joint meeting of the two cabinets," Carbunaru said at a press conference.

The funds will be allocated to develop the sectors of energy, transportation, environment, infrastructure, health, culture, tourism, and to promote independent media and public administration reform.

The bulk of the sum will go to the provinces to improve standards of living.

The funds will be given over a period of seven years with the possibility of extension for another three years.

Moldova and Romania signed an agreement on technical and financial assistance in 2010, under which Bucharest was to transfer 100 million euros to Chisinau. Moldova received only a part of this amount over 10 years. Subsequently Romania refused to transfer funds to the republic due to corruption among government officials. Now the countries have decided to revisit this agreement.

