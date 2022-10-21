UrduPoint.com

Romanian Delegation Calls On Quetta Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Romanian delegation calls on Quetta Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries

The Romanian trade delegation led by George Jeeta on Friday called on the officer bearers of the Quetta Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, here, at its office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Romanian trade delegation led by George Jeeta on Friday called on the officer bearers of the Quetta Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, here, at its office.

Balochistan's government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah was also present on the occasion.

While talking to the Romanian delegation and to officer bearers of the QCSTSI, Farah Azeem Shah said that economic stability was the first priority of the provincial government.

"Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has adopted effective strategy to boost trade activities in the province.

" She hoped that through trade reforms in Balochistan, youth would get better employment opportunities.

The Pakistani Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan Mir Behrooz Hussain Reki on the occasion emphasized the need for investment in Sudan and presented suggestions.

Head of the Romanian delegation George Jeeta said that through trade, better relations between Romania and Pakistan could be built.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Farah George Romania Sudan Chamber Government Employment

Recent Stories

Former Trump Adviser Bannon to Appeal Contempt of ..

Former Trump Adviser Bannon to Appeal Contempt of Congress Sentence - Lawyer

1 minute ago
 President AJK Barrister Sultan to address rally in ..

President AJK Barrister Sultan to address rally in Maryland tomorrow

1 minute ago
 ECP disqualifies Imran for five years: Azam Nazeer ..

ECP disqualifies Imran for five years: Azam Nazeer Tarar

1 minute ago
 Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison, $6,500 Fin ..

Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison, $6,500 Fine for Contempt of Congress - R ..

1 minute ago
 Iran Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine - Foreign Min ..

Iran Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Tory Peer Says Truss Would Be Unable to Improve Si ..

Tory Peer Says Truss Would Be Unable to Improve Situation in UK Even If Remained ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.