Romanian delegation calls on Quetta Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Romanian trade delegation led by George Jeeta on Friday called on the officer bearers of the Quetta Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, here, at its office.

Balochistan's government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah was also present on the occasion.

While talking to the Romanian delegation and to officer bearers of the QCSTSI, Farah Azeem Shah said that economic stability was the first priority of the provincial government.

"Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has adopted effective strategy to boost trade activities in the province.

" She hoped that through trade reforms in Balochistan, youth would get better employment opportunities.

The Pakistani Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan Mir Behrooz Hussain Reki on the occasion emphasized the need for investment in Sudan and presented suggestions.

Head of the Romanian delegation George Jeeta said that through trade, better relations between Romania and Pakistan could be built.