Romanian President Agrees To Fire Finance Minister Over Bad Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:36 AM

Romanian President Agrees to Fire Finance Minister Over Bad Performance

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on the dismissal of Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare after his ministry's performance was assessed as unsatisfactory, the press office stated Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on the dismissal of Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare after his ministry's performance was assessed as unsatisfactory, the press office stated Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced he had sent to the president a plea for the resignation of the finance minister. The request was made based on a performance assessment of the Ministry of Finance for the past half-year. The prime minister noted that numerous important European funds projects were developed behind schedule, which can have a negative impact on the country's funding in the future.

Citu first suggested that Nazare step down, but the finance chief refused.

"Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, July 8, issued a decree on the resignation of the Cabinet member, Minister of Finance Alexandru Nazare," the statement said.

Iohannis delegated the finance minister's duties to Citu.

Nazare, however, denied any delays in the project development. The former minister suspects Citu's ambitions to head the National Liberal Party (PNL) to be the reason for the firing. Both politicians are PNL members, and Nazare did not support Citu's aspirations to unseat Ludovic Orban, the current party leader.

