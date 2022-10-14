UrduPoint.com

Romanian Prime Minister Says Gas Storage Facilities In Country 90% Full

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Romanian Prime Minister Says Gas Storage Facilities in Country 90% Full

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Gas storage facilities in Romania are 90% full, Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca said on Friday, adding that there is enough fuel in the country for both domestic consumers and industry.

"Gas reserves in Romania today exceeded 90% of storage capacity," Ciuca said on social media, adding that storage facilities hold 2.774 billion cubic meters of gas, for a total capacity of 3.07 billion cubic meters.

According to the prime minister, Romania produces almost half of the 55 million cubic meters of gas needed for average daily winter consumption.

Last month, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis urged the country's population to reduce its gas consumption, replacing it with alternative sources of heating, including wood.

New EU rules require that by November 1, all countries must have filled their facilities to at least 80%. EU energy ministers also reached a political agreement to voluntarily cut gas demand by 15% from August 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Social Media Romania March August November Gas All From Agreement Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

4 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

12 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

54 minutes ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.