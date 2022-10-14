Romanian Prime Minister Says Gas Storage Facilities in Country 90% Full

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Gas storage facilities in Romania are 90% full, Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca said on Friday, adding that there is enough fuel in the country for both domestic consumers and industry.

"Gas reserves in Romania today exceeded 90% of storage capacity," Ciuca said on social media, adding that storage facilities hold 2.774 billion cubic meters of gas, for a total capacity of 3.07 billion cubic meters.

According to the prime minister, Romania produces almost half of the 55 million cubic meters of gas needed for average daily winter consumption.

Last month, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis urged the country's population to reduce its gas consumption, replacing it with alternative sources of heating, including wood.

New EU rules require that by November 1, all countries must have filled their facilities to at least 80%. EU energy ministers also reached a political agreement to voluntarily cut gas demand by 15% from August 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.