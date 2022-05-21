UrduPoint.com

Rome, Berlin Allow Their Businesses To Open Ruble Accounts To Buy Russian Gas - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Rome, Berlin Allow Their Businesses to Open Ruble Accounts to Buy Russian Gas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Companies in Germany and Italy were told that they can open ruble accounts to purchase Russian gas without violating sanctions imposed against Russia, Reuters reports citing sources.

Two sources said on Friday that German gas importers were told by Berlin (which had coordinated on the issue with the EU) that they can open ruble accounts, although payments should not be made to Gazprombank in the Russian currency.

A senior government source told Reuters that Rome had also coordinated with the European Commission on how to buy Russian gas legally and that the discussions with the EU took place before the Italian energy company Eni announced that it had started proceedings to open a ruble and a euro account with Gazprombank.

EU diplomats told Reuters that it appears that the EU guidelines on purchasing Russian gas were intentionally vague in order to allow business to operate as usual.

Earlier this month, European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said that the EU had not changed its recommendations regarding payments for Russian gas, which must be made in the Currency specified in the contract.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia German Company Germany Berlin Rome Buy Italy Euro Gas Government

Recent Stories

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meeting ..

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pent ..

3 hours ago
 State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Betw ..

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese ..

Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese nationals: FO

3 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl ..

IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl in Sahiwal

3 hours ago
 Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, ..

Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, Energy, Trade Talks

3 hours ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.