Rome Voices Concern Over Suspension Of Oil Production In Libya - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Rome Voices Concern Over Suspension of Oil Production in Libya - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Italy is concerned with the recent suspension of oil production in Libya caused by the ongoing conflict in the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last weekend, the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced an emergency due to its inability to ship oil from five ports. According to the NOC, the shipping was stopped per the order of the Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"Italy is deeply concerned about the actions that lead to interruption of oil production and the work of oil terminals in Libya. We are talking about a developing situation which is already having grave consequences for Libya's economy and population.

As the international efforts to determine a political solution to the crisis continue, Italy urges top reserve the integrity and neutrality of the NOC, the only company with a right to operate in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that Haftar's decision can affect the Libyan peace process to an extent no less than military action, calling for not only a ceasefire but also refraining from taking steps jeopardizing energy production in the country.

