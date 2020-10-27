UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roosevelt Hotel Earned More Than $7million In Three Years, Says Ghulam Sarwar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:43 PM

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in three years, says Ghulam Sarwar

The Aviation Minister has rebuffed all the rumors circulating about PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel that it is being shut down. The Minister says that it is functional and is making profit.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Roosevelt Hotel owned by Pakistan International Airline (PIA) earned more than $7 million in last three years, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Tuesday.

In a written response, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that it earned $2.447 million in 2017, $3.164 million in 2018 and $1.495 million in 2019.

He also rejected all rumors involving the state property in the US.

“All reports went viral on social media nothing more than speculation and political point-scoring,” said the minister.

He also said that the hotel’s management had taken out a loan of $160 million from JP Morgan bank and was making regular payments from its own revenue stream.

He went on to say that the balance outstanding at the moment was $105m.

Mr. Sarwar said that the hotel was currently operational and had valid contracts until December this year with a number of airlines. He also stated that multiple options were being considered for its future and all decisions were made collectively by the hotel’s board and the Government of Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan acquired the 19-storey building on partnership in 1979 in Manhattan—the financial hub of the US, and acquired 100 per cent shareholding in 1999. The hotel made profit till 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Social Media Hotel Bank Hub May December 2017 2018 2019 All From Government PIA Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

56 seconds ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

1 minute ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

10 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

15 minutes ago

Azam Swati condemns attack at religious seminary i ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.