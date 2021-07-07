Rosatom Says Open to Dialogue With Potential Foreign Investors in Baltic NPP Project

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said it was open to dialogue with potential foreign investors in the Baltic nuclear power plant (NPP) project.

Earlier, Polish private energy company ZE PAK announced a potential interest in investing in the completion of the construction of the Baltic NPP in Russia's Kaliningrad Region.

"The generation 3+ Baltic NPP is a promising regional energy project that contributes to meeting the demand for a basic source of electricity without CO2 emissions, and, as a result, the implementation of EU plans to decarbonize the economy. Market interest of potential investors in the project today indicates the prospects for high industrial demand and population on a stable source of electricity with a predictable cost per kilowatt-hour. State Nuclear Energy Corporation Rosatom remains open to dialogue with interested parties," the company said in a statement.