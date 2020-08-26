Rosatom Seeks to Bring REMIX Nuclear Fuel to Global Market - Manufacturer

Specialists of the Russian nuclear industry expect to create a full-scale production of the innovative Remix (Regenerated Mixture) nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants and bring their development with a competitive price to world markets, President of TVEL Fuel Company of Rosatom Natalia Nikipelova told Sputnik

Earlier on Wednesday, the TVEL fuel company's press service announced that Rosatom intends to open a line for the production of the experimental innovative REMIX fuel at the Siberian Chemical Combine allowing a reduction in the consumption of natural uranium in the nuclear power industry.

"Remix fuel is another example of recycling technologies or, in other words, the reuse of nuclear materials in the nuclear power industry. This is a highly anticipated product on the market, as it is designed for the world's most widespread light water reactors, such as the Russian VVERs," Nikipelova said.

According to her, the establishment of full-scale industrial production of this fuel with a competitive price allows for the successful entry of the product into foreign markets.

"These technologies will allow for the preservation of natural uranium resources for future generations," the TVEL president added.

Remix fuel is an innovative Russian development for light-water thermal neutron reactors, which form the basis of the modern nuclear power industry. Such fuel is made from a mixture of reprocessed uranium and plutonium, which is formed during the reprocessing of used nuclear fuel, mixed with a small amount of enriched uranium.