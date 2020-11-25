Rosatom-Sponsored Conference to Discuss Global Economic Growth in Early December

Over 50 international experts from 23 countries will take part in the first online Global Impact Conference, titled Energy for Impact on December 1-2, to discuss how to facilitate human-centric approaches to improving global economic growth

The event is organized in partnership with Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom in collaboration with the Higher school of Economics and the Forbes magazine.

"Over two days, more than 50 international experts from 23 countries representing state institutions, businesses, NGOs and civil society will take part in the online event ... Participants will discuss new challenges for business, the future of work, well-being, protecting the Earth and the green mindset to promote a circular economy, the role of Artificial Intelligence and associated ethical considerations," the sponsors said in a press release.

During the conference, the Higher School of Economics and Rosatom will launch Human CorpMission Research Expert board, which will study the human-centric approach to corporate strategy and the ways it can be measured.

"In partnership with the Eurasian Women's Forum chaired by Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the conference will also host women's leadership mentoring sessions. The Russian Nuclear Industry Women Foundation and Eurasian Children's Society will open an intergenerational dialogue on work and society in the 21st century," the release added.

The conference's list of speakers features Jean-Bernard Levy, the chairman of CEO of electric utility company Electricite de France; Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev; William Magwood IV, the director general of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency; the president of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov; as well as other experts on sustainability and corporate governance. The conference's keynote speaker will be Paul Polman, a co-founder and chair of IMAGINE, an organization working to accelerate business leadership to reach the UN Sustainable Development Goals, who also serves as a vice chair of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.