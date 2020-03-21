Rosneft Able to Maintain Current Level of Oil Production for 22 Years - CEO Sechin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Rosneft's operating costs will allow it to work for a long time in the current market conditions, the company is able maintain the current oil production level for another 22 years without additional investment in prospecting, company's CEO Igor Sechin said.

"Our operating costs allow us to work in this mode for a long time.

The resource base, in principle, even without additional investments in geological prospecting, allows production for 22 years without reducing volumes. Therefore, we feel confident enough, and we are convinced that we must adhere to market trends, and work on the market showing our effectiveness," Sechin said during the International Review program aired by Rossiya 24 television on Friday.

Rosneft's oil and condensate production exceeded 230 million tonnes in 2019.