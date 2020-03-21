UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosneft Able To Maintain Current Level Of Oil Production For 22 Years - CEO Sechin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Rosneft Able to Maintain Current Level of Oil Production for 22 Years - CEO Sechin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Rosneft's operating costs will allow it to work for a long time in the current market conditions, the company is able maintain the current oil production level for another 22 years without additional investment in prospecting, company's CEO Igor Sechin said.

"Our operating costs allow us to work in this mode for a long time.

The resource base, in principle, even without additional investments in geological prospecting, allows production for 22 years without reducing volumes. Therefore, we feel confident enough, and we are convinced that we must adhere to market trends, and work on the market showing our effectiveness," Sechin said during the International Review program aired by Rossiya 24 television on Friday.

Rosneft's oil and condensate production exceeded 230 million tonnes in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil 2019 Market TV Million

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

1 minute ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

16 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

39 minutes ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

39 minutes ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.