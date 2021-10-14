Rosneft, BP Discuss Potential Deliveries of 10Bln Cubic Meters of Russian Gas to Europe

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and BP CEO Bernard Looney discussed potential deliveries of 10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe at a recent meeting, Rosneft said on Thursday

"During the Russian Energy Week-2021, a meeting was held between Igor Sechin, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft, and Bernard Looney, Chief Executive Officer of BP.

The parties discussed the prospects of cooperation development, including the possibility of gas supplies to Europe under an export contract between the companies," Rosneft said in a statement.

"Implementation of a pilot project for the export of 10 billion cubic meters of gas from Rosneft resources under a contract with BP could help provide additional supplies to the European gas market in the future. This proposal was announced at the meeting with the President and is now being studied by the Government of the Russian Federation," Sechin said, as quoted by his company.