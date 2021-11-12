Rosneft CEO Believes Discrepancy Between Oil Supply, Demand Can Result in New Supercycle

The growing discrepancy between oil supply and demand on global energy markets can result in a new supercycle, Russia's Rosneft CEO, Igor Sechin, warned

"Despite the uncertainty in the global economy due to the difficult epidemiological situation, we observe a rapid growth in demand for traditional energy resources.

As structural discrepancies between supply and demand on global energy markets are further revealed, we may witness a new super cycle on the oil and gas markets," Sechin said, as quoted in a Rosneft statement on Friday.

Supercycle is a period of structural excess of demand over supply, which persists for a long time and leads to surging prices.