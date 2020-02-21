Rosneft CEO Informed Putin About Outcome of Oil Talks With Belarusian President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the outcome of his talks on oil with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The negotiations between Sechin and Lukashenko were held earlier this week. The parties discussed further energy cooperation.

"Yes, he has," Peskov told Sputnik, answering the question whether Sechin had told Putin about the results of the talks.