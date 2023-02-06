Rosneft CEO Says BP Estimates Its Stake at $24Bln, Continues to Hold It

UrduPoint.com

Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin said on Monday that BP had estimated the value of its stake in Russia's largest oil producer at $24 billion

BENGALURU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin said on Monday that BP had estimated the value of its stake in Russia's largest oil producer at $24 billion.

The British oil giant said last February that it would offload its 19.75% stake in Rosneft and stop reporting proceeds generated by Rosneft assets in line with sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

Sechin said at India Energy Week in Bengaluru that BP had kept its stake and estimated the value of its "Rosneft package" at $24 billion, "which means that BP is still with us.

"I want to use this opportunity to say hello to our partners... I want to assure you that we will work tirelessly to live up to the expectations of our shareholders," he said.

BP will release its 2022 full year and fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday. Sechin said in October that the corporation remained Rosneft's "shadow" investor, retaining its share in profits. He put BP's shareholdings and joint ventures with Rosneft at $37 billion, with a total cash investment of about $10 billion.

