Rosneft CEO Says Oil Prices Fluctuation Not Dramatic, Rosneft Ready for Unfolding Scenario

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The currently seen fluctuations of prices for oil are not particularly rejoicing but not dramatic either, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Friday, adding that the company was ready for the currently developing scenario.

"Of course, fluctuations, with oil prices falling to such a low level as we see today, do not make us particularly happy, but do not make us feel any drama unfolding either," Sechin told reporters.

The Russian energy company was ready to see oil prices decreasing dramatically due to the potential collapse of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, Rosneft CEO went on to say.

"We were ready for this scenario initially, when the extension of the OPEC+ agreement to another quarter was discussed," Sechin recalled.

Sechin also expressed the belief that the oil market was going through a crisis due to several factors, such as politics, sanctions and the coronavirus.

"The oil market is going through a crisis. Some factors are objective, and others are subjective, let us try to puzzle it out. For example, is there such a factor as political cycles? Yes, there is. The elections in the United States, for instance. The possible change of government in Saudi Arabia. This should be taken into consideration. The coronavirus factor obviously has some influence: a decrease in transport operation, aerial vehicles rejection and isolation of some of global regions ” all this certainly reduces consumption," Sechin said at the International Review program on Russia-24 broadcaster.

"There is one more factor that I would like to draw your attention to, the factor of sanctions. It should be taken into consideration that it influences OPEC member states, apart from others. For example, Iran and Venezuela. Some restrictions have been imposed on Russia, certainly," he added.