Rosneft CEO Says Single Energy Market No Longer Exists in World, There Are No Rules

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) There is no longer a single energy market and uniform rules in the world, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

"There is no single energy market anymore. There are no rules," Sechin told the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Baku.

The high volatility that has been observed over the past decade has now become limitless, the company head added.