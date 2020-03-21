UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Rosneft CEO Sechin Believes Oil Prices to Grow to $60 Per Barrel by 2020 End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The price for oil will grow to $60 per barrel by the end of 2020, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Friday, forecasting positive developments in the energy market within six months.

"I believe it may grow by the end of the year and return to the level of up to $60. If processes continue, shale oil will leave the market," Sechin told reporters.

The CEO of the Russian energy company also expressed the belief that positive developments would be seen within six months already, since the current low prices did not allow US shale oil producers work efficiently. According to him, this will promote the normalization of the market.

Sechin stressed that Russia should seek retaining its share of the market regardless of oil prices fluctuations.

"There is sense in retaining the share of consumer market. If you give up your share of the market, you will never return," he explained.

