Rosneft CEO Sechin Increases Personal Stake in Russian Energy Giant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) CEO of Rosneft Igor Sechin has increased his personal stake in the Russian energy giant from 0.1273% to 0.1288%, the company said in a statement.

"The respective individual's stake in the issuer's share capital before the change: 0.1273% ... the respective individual's stake in the issuer's authorized share capital after the change: 0.1288%," Rosneft said in a statement, adding that the change took place on Tuesday.

Other Rosneft officials who have raised their stake in the company are its Vice President and Chief Geologist Andrey Polyakov from 0.

0002% to 0.0003%; First Vice President Didier Casimiro from 0.0043% to 0.0052%; First Vice President for Oil, Gas, and Offshore business Development Zeljko Runje from 0.0036% to 0.0044%.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Chernov, the director general of RN-Vankor, a Rosneft subsidiary, also increased his stake to 0.0005%. Khasan Tatriev, the director general of another Rosneft subsidiary, Bashneft, increased his stake to 0.0008%.