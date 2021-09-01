Rosneft CEO Sechin Increases Personal Stake in Russian Energy Giant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) CEO of Rosneft Igor Sechin has increased his personal stake in the Russian energy giant from 0.1273% to 0.1288%, the company said in a statement.

"The respective individual's stake in the issuer's share capital before the change: 0.1273% ... the respective individual's stake in the issuer's authorized share capital after the change: 0.1288%," Rosneft said in a statement, adding that the change took place on Tuesday.

Other Rosneft officials who have raised their stake in the company are its Vice President and Chief Geologist Andrey Polyakov ” from 0.

0002% to 0.0003%; First Vice President Didier Casimiro ” from 0.0043% to 0.0052%; First Vice President for Oil, Gas, and Offshore business Development Zeljko Runje ” from 0.0036% to 0.0044%.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Chernov, the director general of RN-Vankor, a Rosneft subsidiary, also increased his stake to 0.0005%. Khasan Tatriev, the director general of another Rosneft subsidiary, Bashneft, increased his stake to 0.0008%.