UrduPoint.com

Rosneft CEO Sechin Increases Personal Stake In Russian Energy Giant

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:20 PM

Rosneft CEO Sechin Increases Personal Stake in Russian Energy Giant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) CEO of Rosneft Igor Sechin has increased his personal stake in the Russian energy giant from 0.1273% to 0.1288%, the company said in a statement.

"The respective individual's stake in the issuer's share capital before the change: 0.1273% ... the respective individual's stake in the issuer's authorized share capital after the change: 0.1288%," Rosneft said in a statement, adding that the change took place on Tuesday.

Other Rosneft officials who have raised their stake in the company are its Vice President and Chief Geologist Andrey Polyakov ” from 0.

0002% to 0.0003%; First Vice President Didier Casimiro ” from 0.0043% to 0.0052%; First Vice President for Oil, Gas, and Offshore business Development Zeljko Runje ” from 0.0036% to 0.0044%.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Chernov, the director general of RN-Vankor, a Rosneft subsidiary, also increased his stake to 0.0005%. Khasan Tatriev, the director general of another Rosneft subsidiary, Bashneft, increased his stake to 0.0008%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Oil Vladimir Putin Gas From Share

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

2 hours ago
 Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent ..

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

2 hours ago
 Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with hus ..

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

2 hours ago
 ISPR pays tribute to families of martyrs ahead of ..

ISPR pays tribute to families of martyrs ahead of Sept 6

3 hours ago
 Syrian oil spill moves away from northern Cyprus

Syrian oil spill moves away from northern Cyprus

2 hours ago
 Javed Latif should clear his position on PMDA prio ..

Javed Latif should clear his position on PMDA prior to NA body's upcoming meetin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.