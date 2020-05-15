Russia's Rosneft said on Friday that the deal on selling its Venezuelan assets to a state-owned Russian company was closed in April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russia's Rosneft said on Friday that the deal on selling its Venezuelan assets to a state-owned Russian company was closed in April.

Rosneft announced on March 28 it was ceasing activities in Venezuela.

The company sold all of its assets in the Latin American country to a firm owned by the Russian government, in exchange for 9.6 percent of its own shares.

"The deal, announced on March 28, was closed in April 2020. As a result, the company ceased participation in all the projects in Venezuela, including its shares in Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria production enterprises, oilfield servicing companies, and trade operations," Rosneft said in a press release.